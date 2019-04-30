An 84-year-old woman died in a fire that struck the 21st floor of a condominium in Paranaque, the Bureau of Fire Protection ( BFP) said Monday.

Chief Inspector Jude delos Reyes, BFP spokesperson, told the Daily Manila Shimbun Zenaida Ouno died while six were injured in the fire which began at a unit in the 21st floor.

Fire broke out at 11:52 am and reached general alarm, the highest, at 12:37 pm, said delos Reyes. The blaze was placed under control; at 2;29 pm and it was declared out at 5: 22 pm, he added.

The fire that struck a condominium in Paranaque City Monday morning reached "general alarm", according to the Bureau of Fire Protection. DMS/Ella Dionisio