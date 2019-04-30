The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday said the reward money for the arrest of former police officer Eduardo Acierto will be a "big help" on the ongoing manhunt operation.

"Definitely, the 10 million pesos reward money will be a big help to the ongoing manhunt operations against ex-Police Colonel Acierto," PNP spokesperson, Colonel Bernard Banac said in a message to reporters.

"But with or without the reward, it is the PNP's mandate to find him and serve the warrant of arrest," he added.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Malacanang is offering a P10 million reward money for any information that could lead to the arrest of Acierto, who is wanted for his involvement in a drug smuggling case.

Acierto and seven others were indicted last Wednesday and the Manila City RTC Branch 35 issued arrest warrants. Ella Dionisio/DMS