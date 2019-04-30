The Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Monday said they will investigate the hiring process of security agencies nationwide after the arrest of an alleged Abu Sayyaf Group member who was working as a security guard.

“We have to investigate also the agency. Why are they accepting (applicants) with warrant of arrest? Remember his warrant is existing, standing so how come he was accepted as a security guard? That is very dangerous,” Albayalde said in a press briefing.

“We even have incidents that the security guard sometimes is the one involved in robbery in the place (he is working). This is what we want to find out on different agencies,” he said.

He said it shows that the agency where the suspect, Aldemar Murih Saiyari, is working did not check his background.

“It means there are no vetting or background investigations the security agency is doing because he has a standing warrant of arrest,” he said.

Albayalde said this why some who have cases in Mindanao come to Manila to hide and try to live a normal life.

“There are a lot of people here compared in Mindanao where they can easily be monitored. That's why they come here,” he said.

Albayalde said it is very important for security agencies to check their employees.

“It's very important that you ask the person you employ to have an NBI ( clearance) and police clearance so they will know if the person has a case or not,” he said.

Saiyari was arrested last Friday for his alleged involvement in 2000 Sidapan kidnapping incident. Ella Dionisio/DMS