A total of 163 police personnel would avail the absentee voting privilege, an official said on Sunday.

In a statement, Philippine National Police spokesperson Colonel Bernard Banac said the absentee voting for Crame-based personnel, who could not cast their vote on May 13 because they have to be on duty, would be held on April 30, Tuesday.

“These personnel are currently assigned at the Directorial Staff offices, National Support Units, and Police Station 2 of QCPD (Quezon City Police District),” he said.

The PNP spokesman said absentee voting allows police personnel to exercise their right to suffrage at the designated area earlier than the official election date, provided that they applied to be part of such a process.

“These absentee voters can cast their votes for national position such as senators and party-list representative through the Comelec (Commission on Elections) Resolution No. 10443,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS