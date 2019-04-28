The pilot of a spray plane was killed when his plane hit a power line and crashed into a rice field in Davao del Norte Saturday morning.

In a report by the Davao regional police, Jessie Kevin Lagapa, 25, was declared dead on arrival at the Carmen District Hospital, police added.

Lagapa's plane, owned by Davao Aerowurkz Corp. hit a power line, and plummeted into the rice field.

Lagapa was evacuated by personnel from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Council Carmen rescuers to Carmen District Hospital where a doctor declared him dead on arrival.DMS