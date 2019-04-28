One person died while 22 were injured in a vehicular accident early Saturday in Aurora province.

According to a report from Central Luzon regional police, a provincial bus travelling towards Metro Manila lost control while descending along Barangay Dianawan in Maria Aurora at 6:10 am.

The bus fell on its left side, causing passengers including the driver to sustain injuries, police said.

A passenger identified as Filipinas Lim, 51, was declared dead on arrival after being rushed to the Premiere General Hospital.

All 11 passengers and the driver named Jesus Onod, 40, received medical attention in the same facility. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS