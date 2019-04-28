The Philippine National Police (PNP) urged policemen to vote in the May midterm elections.

Police Major General Guillermo Eleazar, National Capitol Region director, said in a statement on Saturday PNP personnel are allowed to vote on the May elections.

Eleazar explained most police "disregard" their right to vote.

"It is the very reason that I would like to encourage all policemen, especially those who come from their hometowns in the provinces, that every vote counts and your votes are equally significant," Eleazar said.

It was stated in the Resolution No. 10443, Section 2 of the Commission on Election (Comelec) that all police personnel that are registered to vote are entitled to avail of absentee voting.

According to Eleazar, police assigned in NCRPO and Camp Crame were scheduled by the Comelec to vote on April 29, 30 and May 1 on the following locations: Camp Crame Multi-Purpose Hall, Quezon City; Malabon City Police Station; Eastern Police District Headquarters, Caruncho Ave.,Pasig City; Pateros Municipal Hall; Quezon City Police District Headquarters; and Regional Mobile Force Batallion Multipurpose Hall, Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.

Eleazar said absentee voting among their personnel will help "maximize the deployment of police force and utilize all its resources in securing peace and order during the actual date of elections."

"Our country deserves good leaders and we will be able to attain this by exercising our right to suffrage wisely," he said.

He assured the public authorities will ensure a peaceful election.

"The public can highly expect that our policemen will continue to implement the Comelec’s gun ban policy, will maintain the frequency of checkpoints in the Metropolis to help deter criminal minds in executing their evil designs and maintain a non-partisan position in handling political cases," Eleazar added. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS