Three Filipino fishermen were rescued off the shores of Batanes by a Taiwanese vessel.

According to the Philippine Cost Guard upon report from a certain Mr. Yan of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, Taiwanese fishing vessel Xhin Zhenfeng No. 3 spotted the three fishermen and their raft off Batanes waters last Wednesday.

The three identified as Redento Fronda, Jovani Tabilisma, and Roland Duerme went to fishre in waters off Cagayan Island when their raft's engine malfunctioned. PCG said they drifted above waters for at least four days before being rescued.

The three were transferred to the Taiwanese vessel while their boat was towed to Ibayat Island until PCG came to get them.

The Multi-Role Response Vessel 4402 of PCG picked up the fishermen and their raft.

"About 11:25 am the same date, MRRV 4402 safely arrived at Port of Basco, Batanes. Likewise, the three fishermen and their fishing boat were turned-over to Coast Guard Station Batanes for proper disposition," PSG said in a statement.

The coast guard thanked Taiwan for helping the fishermen. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS