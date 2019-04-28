Malacanang on Saturday said President Rodrigo Duterte's fourth visit to China for the Second Belt and Road Forum will allow Filipinos to have a comfortable, secure and prosperous life.

"The President’s 4th visit to our giant neighbor in the north yielded positive results that will impact on the lives of many of our people leading to his goal of delivering a comfortable, secure and prosperous life for all Filipinos," Palace Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

About $12.165 billion worth of 19 business agreements with China will have an impact in the employment of at least 21,000 Filipinos, according to Panelo.

"The agreements cover a wide range of areas from energy to the construction of an economic zone, from the design of a Green Textile Industry Park to airport expansion, from the construction of tourism related facilities to infrastructure for nationwide WI-FI connectivity," Panelo said.

"Also inked are agreements to train and introduce Filipino domestic helpers in China and supply of agricultural products, such as fresh pineapples and young coconuts, among others," he added. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS