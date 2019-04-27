Five people were injured in a road accident along the Northern Luzon Expressway ( NLEX) on Thursday.

Lt.Col. Ramon Zagala, Philippine Army spokesman, said a 10-wheeler truck, an SUV and a van bound to Tuao, Cagayan collided around 5:30 pm.

He said the 525th Engineer Combat Battalion, who participated in the search, rescue, and retrieval operations for the earthquake victims in Pampanga, administered first aid to the five injured victims.

Zagala said the battalion was returning their headquarters at Camp Atienza Libis, Quezon City, when they responded to the accident.

"The 525th ECB organized a team composed of three officers and 37 enlisted personnel that immediately informed the San Fernando police and NLEX Emergency," he said.

"Two ambulance were dispatched to transport the victims to the nearest hospital," he added.

Zagala said Lt. Gen. Macairog Alberto, Army commanding general, reiterated the importance being vigilant.

“The Army will respond to people in need wherever they are," Alberto said.

"We train for these types of situations and we assure the people that we will do our job with speed and efficiency,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS