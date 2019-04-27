Philippine and Taiwanese Navy vessels exchanged signals through the “Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea” at the northern tip of Mabudis island in Batanes last Wednesday, the Philippine Navy reported Friday.

Lt. Maria Christina Roxas, Philippine Navy, Naval Task Group 80.6 public affairs officer, said BRP Andres Bonifacio (PS17) was enroute to Busan, Republic of Korea.

“The unplanned meeting and exchange of communication signals was made possible through the use of a communications protocol agreed to by navies through the use of series of signals contained in the CUES,” she said.

“During the exchanges, both ships established communications through radio while in transit in high seas and in proximity with one another,” she added.

Roxas said the “procedure has been practised in routine naval operations involving other ships and had been included in various bilateral and multilateral naval exercises.”

“This was signed by 21-member navies during the Western Pacific Naval Symposium, hosted by PLA-Navy in Qingdao, China held in April 2014,” she said.

“Although not legally binding, it is a coordinated means that covers standardized protocol of safety and maneuvering instructions that naval ships and naval aircraft follows during unplanned encounters with other navy ships and aircraft in the maritime commons,” she added.

Roxas said the “Philippine Navy continues to engage with other navies in upholding international protocols that promotes better understanding and closer ties with other navies in the region.”

BRP Andres Bonifacio, with 200 sailors onboard, was deployed to participate on this year's ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting-Plus Maritime Security Field Training Exercise in Busan and Changi, Singapore.

The exercise will start on April 29 and lasts until May 14 2019.

BRP Andres Bonifacio, with NH435 helicopter, is expected to arrive in Busan on April 28. Robina Asido/DMS