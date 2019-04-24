A Philippine Navy contingent joined 17 other countries in this year's ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting-Plus Maritime Security Field Training Exercise (ADMM-Plus MARSEC FTX).

Capt. Jonathan Zata, Philippine Navy spokesman, said Wednesday nine other ASEAN countries including Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos (PDR), Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam are taking part.

Eight non-ASEAN member states, like Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Republic of Korea (ROK), Russian Federation and the United States will also participate.

Zata said the exercise aims to "enhance the interoperability with other navies in a maritime security environment."

He said the send-off ceremony for the 200 Philippine Navy crew on board BRP Andres Bonifacio (PS17) led by Fleet Commander Rear Admiral Giovanni Carlo Bacordo was held at Pier 13 in South Harbor.

Zata said in his speech, "Rear Admiral Bacordo underscored the extreme relevance that the international activity affords the Philippine Navy."

"This allows your navy to uphold its commitment in promoting peace in the region by engaging with other participating navies as well as capitalize the opportunity for its officers and sailors to level up on the multi-dimensional requirements of naval operations," Bacordo said.

Zata emphasized that the "Philippine Navy’s participation in the ADMM-Plus MARSEC FTX 2019 conveys the Command’s commitment in promoting multilateral cooperation."

"It is an affirmation of its commitment in collaborating with other navies to promote peace and stability in the region. The naval exercise is aimed to enhance interoperability in responding to maritime threats in a common operating procedure," he said.

"This will also validate the decades of friendship, partnership and cooperative engagement amongst participating countries in responding to maritime security challenges," he added.

Zata said BRP Andres Bonifacio (PS17) with chopper NH435 are expected to arrive in Busan on April 28.

Zata said the ADMM-Plus MARSEC FTX 2019 which will be held in Busan, Republic of Korea (ROK) and Changi, Singapore from April 29 to May 14 2019 is the second International Defense and Security Engagement that the Philippine Navy will participate.

"This is the second iteration of this exercise; the first one took place last May 2016 in Singapore and Brunei, respectively," he added. Robina Asido/DMS