Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said Clark Airport is expected to be operational as early as Wednesday.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Tugade said they are planning to repair, open and continue Clark Airport's operations on Wednesday or at least Thursday.

"Based on the analysis and evaluation of the technical people, on the earliest (the airport) can open tomorrow and latest on Thursday. It's because the cracks that they saw (around the airport) were superficial," Tugade explained.

He said there are no problems in the airport's runway. However, its inspecting area including the machines used for security were damaged during the 6.1 quake that affected Pampanga late Monday.

Tugade added that overall estimated damage to Clark Airport reached P30 million. He said they are planning to use emergency procurement budget to fix damaged areas.

Tugade assured passengers that assistance will be offered to them "without additional costs."

"We agreed to make the passengers' position comfortable," he said.

Among the planned assistance to passengers are shuttle services.

Tugade said they still need to investigate some more before deciding whether the materials used for the structure were substandard.

"The earthquake was just really strong. We are already (checking) if there were any issues in the materials used for the airport," said Tugade.

"Because of this experience, we will be more meticulous in the capabilities and structures that will help address similar situations such as flood," he added. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS