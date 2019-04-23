The Philippine Navy will send a contingent to participate in this year's ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting-Plus Maritime Security Field Training Exercise to be held in South Korea and Singapore.

Capt. Jonathan Zata, Philippine Navy spokesman, said the BRP Andres Bonifacio (PS17) with 200 sailors will join the event

Zata said the exercise will start on April 29 until May 14 2019.

He said the send-off ceremony for the Philippine Navy contingent departing for Busan, South Korea and Changi, Singapore, respectively will be conducted at Pier 13, South Harbor, Manila on Wednesday.

Zata said the exercise "represents an opportunity for invited navies to participate in multinational maritime activities in a manner which promotes greater levels of military cooperation and understanding amongst nations in a maritime security environment."

Last week, the Philippine Navy held send-off ceremony for 400 members of its Naval Task Group with BRP Tarlac (LD601) to join the 70th founding anniversary of China's Peoples' Liberation Army Navy from April 22 to 25, 2019 in Qingdao. Robina Asido/DMS