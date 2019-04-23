The Philippine National Police (PNP) will deliberate the performance of their personnel in Lucena City in Quezon and Batangas Province in relation to their war in illegal drugs.

“Our police officers did not stop in their campaign against illegal drugs… and on the mentioned places, we will deliberate probably the performance of our personnel there if there is a need to push them, we will push them (to work more), said Police General Oscar Albayalde said in a press briefing on Monday.

The PNP chief made the statement after President Rodrigo Duterte mentioned in his speech last week that the two areas were placed under red flag in their campaign against illegal drugs.

Albayalde said their oversight committee will investigate any lapses and will evaluate the performance of the commanders of the concerned provinces down to the station level.

He said he will not relieve the regional director of Calabarzon (Cavite- Laguna- Batangas- Rizal- Quezon) police as he is doing his job properly.

“Basically like Batangas, so far we can see that they are really working. I don’t know with Lucena but in Batangas so far we can see that they performing well,” said Albayalde.

“Before we relieve anybody, there is deliberation especially when in the question of performance. What we see over the past few months is their performance and accomplishments in PRO4 A is very good. So as of this time, we have no reason or justification for the relief of (Police Brigadier) General (Edward) Carranza,” he said.

On the responsibility of local government unit officials in the province, Albayalde said it will be up to the Department of Interior and Local Government if they will investigate them.

He said local officials should support the administration’s war on drugs but some are not yet serious. recalling an incident where one local chief executive removed their support to the organization after the PNP failed to inform them on the removal of the police chief he selected.

“It will be up to DILG (to determine) if they are helping. There are really some of local chief executives that until now are not serious on our war on drugs and really some are childish, if they were not given a favor they will removed their support to our police officers which is a very childish act,” said Albayalde.

Albayalde said the majority of local government units support the campaign against illegal drug and against criminality. Ella Dionisio/DMS