Philippine National Police ( PNP) General Oscar Albayalde on Monday said they are intensifying intelligence monitoring after a series of bombings in Sri Lanka resulted in at least 200 dead.

In a press briefing, Albayalde extended sympathy to people of Sri Lanka and expressed solidarity with the international law enforcement agencied in condemning these ''uncivilized acts of terror''.

“The PNP extends its sympathy to people of Sri Lanka over the death of some 200 persons and injury to several hundred others in the series of bombing incidents on five hotels and three churches on Easter Sunday in an apparent act of terrorism,” he said.

“The PNP expresses solidarity with the international law enforcement community in condemning this uncivil acts of violence against civilian targets that were carried out for no other purpose but to sow fear and terror,” he added.

Albayalde said it may be possible that some terrorist member of the Islamic State for Iraq and Syria ''can go to other places anywhere in the world to seek refuge and we are no excuse on that.”

But Albayalde said they will not intensify security in ports and terminals as they don’t want make the public ''nervous''.

“We don’t want the people to think, or to feel nervous that there might be a threat. Although we are not ignoring possible threat, but as of this time we are not getting any (reports) so what we do is basically the intensification of our intel monitoring. We don’t want to create adjure apprehension on our people,” said Albayalde.

Albayalde told the people of Sri Lanka they remain committed in extending every possible assistance they can.

“In the spirit of friendship and goodwill forge between Sri Lanka and the Philippines during the January 2019 state visit of President Maithripala Sirisena, the PNP remains committed to extend every possible assistance within our means,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS