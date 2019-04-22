Authorities destroyed an estimated P3.4 million worth of marijuana in Kiblawan, Davao del Sur.

Kiblawan municipal police, the 2nd Davao del Sur Provincial Mobile Force Company, Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), Provincial Intelligence Branch, Davao del Sur provincial police with the Regional Inteligence Division 11 of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the 39th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army conducted two separate operations in Sitio Blabaluyang, Barangay Kimlawis, town of Kiblawan.

The operations, done at 7:30 pm last April 18 and 6 am on April 19 led to the uprooting of around 17,000 pieces of "fully grown marijuana plant" and at least five hectares of the place.

A suspect identified by police as Vicente Sialang remains at large. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS