The Metro Rail Transit System Line 3 (MRT-3) will resume its services at 5;30 am Monday after a week-long suspension for maintenance works.

MRT-3 trains are expected to have its regular operations on Monday while their EDSA Bus Augmentation Program, which aided MRT-3 passengers during the Holy Week, will not be available.

Since April 15 the Department of Transportation (DOTr) MRT-3 said in its Facebook post that it has repaired and replaced loose anchor bolts and rail fastener.

The DOTr said they cleaned MRT-3 stations, replaced contact wires, checked the maintenance of fire pumps, water pumps and ventilation system.

Personnel from the Maintenance Transition Team (MTT) also repaired trains and rails, electrical systems and subsystems and replaced existing turnouts or switches and cables. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS