Police seized around P18 million worth of suspected illegal drugs from two Nigerians during a separate buy-bust operation in Naga City.

Police Major Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol regional spokesperson, said a two day back-to-back buy-bust led to the arrest of a Nigerian nationals identified as Azubuike Obiaghanwa Onwigbolu, 32, businessman; and Mbaneto Sopuluchukwu alias "Herman Kurt Philip, 22, the mediator.

Around 2:15 am Sunday, Onwigbolu was arrested at Zone 3, Triangulo in an operation conducted by regional police drug enforcement unit, Naga City police station 2 drug enforcement unit and Philippine Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEA) Camarines Sur.

Police seized a 200 grams of shabu worth P400,000 that was sold to the PNP personnel who acted as a poseur buyer. Authorities also recovered one knot tied plastic bag of suspected shabu worth P1,360,000 and nearly P16 million worth more of the alleged illegal drugs from the suspect.

Investigation showed that the Nigerian businessman has been staying in the city for almost three days.

In another operation at 10:45 am on Saturday in Evangelista Street, Barangay Dinaga, Sopuluchukwu and another suspect identified as Judith Balaquiao-Camacho was arrested due to possession of illegal drugs.

A 100 grams of shabu worth P100,000 and a knot tied plastic bag containing the same illegal substance worth P680,000 were seized from the two suspects. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS