President Rodrigo Duterte encouraged Filipinos to "rekindle our shared commitment in nation-building, especially in the upcoming midterm elections" as people celebrate Christ's resurrection this Easter Sunday.

"May it become an exercise of integrity and reflect the true will of the people. It is my hope that the evil caused by the societal ills we are confronting today will be swept away by our strong faith in the Almighty," Duterte said in his Easter message.

Duterte also urged the people to "always choose what is good and uplifting."

"Let us strive to be instruments of peace in our families and communities and foster greater harmony and understanding wherever and whenever it is most needed," he added. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS