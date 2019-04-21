The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) seized a motor boat with four fishermen onboard at the vicinity of waters off Camarines Sur last Thursday.

In a report, the PCG said the fishermen onboard motorboat “Nene” was apprehended at vicinity of waters off Sitio Pitisan Brgy Osme?a, Jose Panganiban in Camarines Norte for carrying compressor that will be used for fishing.

The report noted “the use of compressor for fishing is banned pursuant to section 68 of Municipal Ordinance No.7 series of 2010.”

According to the PCG, the personnel of Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS) Jose Panganiban were conducting maritime patrol when they sighted the motor boat.

“They boarded the boat and discovered compressor, compressor hoses and tank,” the report stated.

It also mentioned that following the apprehension, the fishermen and confiscated materials were turned over to the municipal agriculture office for proper disposition. Robina Asido/DMS