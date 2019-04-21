Two bandits, including a Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighter (BIFF) commander, were killed while one soldier was wounded in a 30-minute encounter in North Cotabato on Saturday.

Major Arvin Encinas, spokesman of the 6th Infantry Division, said based on initial report combined forces of the 34th Infantry Battalion and Midsayap Municipal Police Station were serving a warrant of arrest when they were fired upon by bandits under Mando Mamalompong, the BIFF’s 2nd division commander, at the vicinity of Sitio Macantal, Brgy Olandang, Midsayap, North Cotabato around 5:10 am.

A report from the PNP regional office said Mamalompong has a standing warrant of arrest for illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

Encinas said the clash resulted in the death of Mamalompong and certain Nur Hamid Sabdulla alias Tong.

“On the other hand, one soldier was slightly wounded during the course of intense firefight,” he added.

Encinas said the bodies of the slain BIFF members were recovered at the scene.

He said the recovered materials include one M-16 rifle, one M-14 rifle and assorted magazines and ammunition.

Brigadier General Alfredo Rosario, commander of the 602nd Brigade, attributed the successful operation to information shared by local residents.

Major General Cirilito Sobejana, head of the 6th Infantry Division, assured that the military “is doing its best to defeat the enemy” with the cooperation and support of the people.

“The entire community is hoping that this menace of society will come to an end and that peace and development will push unhampered,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS