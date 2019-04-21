The Department of National Defense (DND) mourns the death of former Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Undersecretary Rodolfo Severino Jr.

"The Department of National Defense joins the nation in mourning the passing of former Ambassador, ASEAN Secretary-General, and Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Rodolfo Severino, Jr.,,'' said Arsenio Andolong, DND Public Affairs Service chief said in a statement Saturday.

Severino, 82, died Friday night, said his son, journalist Howie Severino, in his Facebook post.

"Rodolfo C. Severino, one of the Philippines’ most respected diplomats who capped his career as ASEAN Secretary General, passed away Friday night, Good Friday, at the age of 82," he said.

"He had been enduring complications related to Parkinson’s disease for several years," he added .

Andolong said :"The Philippine defense establishment takes cognizance of and will always be grateful for his contributions and accomplishments in the promotion of the diplomatic interests of our country in the international community,"

After Severino retired from the DFA, he began a second career as an international civil servant when he was appointed Secretary General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations from 1998 to 2002, said his son. Robina Asido/DMS