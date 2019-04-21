Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Saturday urged the public to keep an eye on Sabah saying some “jerks” are proposing to compromise the Philippines' historical claim.

Replying to netizens over territorial claims, Locsin said they are doing all that can be done.

“Save your prayers, we're doing all that can be done?for now. And later on with firmer commitment from abroad more,” he said.

“Also keep your eye on Sabah. Some jerks are proposing we compromise our historical claim to it with diplomatic moves of implicit surrender,” he added.

He said Filipinos should “nail” they eyes on Sabah and ''stay on their toes over the Spratlys.''

Last month, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad met President Rodrigo Duterte but they did not discuss the territorial issue on Sabah.

The 93-year-old leader in a TV interview said he and President Rodrigo Duterte will not discuss the issue as "there is no claim" of the territory.

Malacanang reiterated Duterte's previous statement that Sabah belongs to the Philippines.

"The position of the President as you said, we have a claim. It's true that we have a claim..that has been a bone of contention ever since, I think since the time of (late) President (Ferdinand) Marcos," Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said. Ella Dionisio/DMS