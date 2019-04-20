Three armed men abducted a retired officer formerly assigned to the Philippine National Police's former anti-illegal drugs group at a hotel in Bacolod City Friday.

In a report by Police Brigadier General John Bulalacao, Western Visayas regional director, he said the three armed men grabbed Lito Pirote at the Metro Inn Hotel and boarded a white Toyota Hi-Ace van which drove to the north.

Pirote, who retired as a major, was assigned at the PNP Anti-Illegal Drugs Special Operations Task Group, said Bulalacao.

Bulalacao said investigation is going on. DMS