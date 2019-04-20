まにら新聞ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
36度-26度
両替レート
1万円=P4,600
$100=P5,140

4月20日のまにら新聞から

Duterte urges Filipinos to uphold what is '' good and just''

［ 173 words｜2019.4.20｜英字 ］

President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday urged Filipinos to take the Holy Week celebration an opportunity to uphold what is "good and just".

"May this blessed occasion be an opportunity for prayer and reflection as we strive to uphold what is good and just. Let the spirit of the commemoration inspire us to rekindle our commitment to serve our people, especially those who are most in need," Duterte said in his message.

Duterte said Filipinos' strong faith in God has contributed to the country's resiliency as nation, especially during trying times.

"I join all Filipino Christian throughout the country and in other parts of the world in the observance of the Holy Week," he said.

"Important occasions in our communities are usually anchored in our religious traditions, especially during this Lenten Season," Duterte said.

Duterte trusts that virtues of faith, hope and charity will continue to drive all their efforts in nation-building.

"With the guidance from Christ's sacrifice, let us work towards the attainment of our noble aspirations for the nation," said Duterte. Ella Dionisio/DMS