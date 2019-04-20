President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday urged Filipinos to take the Holy Week celebration an opportunity to uphold what is "good and just".

"May this blessed occasion be an opportunity for prayer and reflection as we strive to uphold what is good and just. Let the spirit of the commemoration inspire us to rekindle our commitment to serve our people, especially those who are most in need," Duterte said in his message.

Duterte said Filipinos' strong faith in God has contributed to the country's resiliency as nation, especially during trying times.

"I join all Filipino Christian throughout the country and in other parts of the world in the observance of the Holy Week," he said.

"Important occasions in our communities are usually anchored in our religious traditions, especially during this Lenten Season," Duterte said.

Duterte trusts that virtues of faith, hope and charity will continue to drive all their efforts in nation-building.

"With the guidance from Christ's sacrifice, let us work towards the attainment of our noble aspirations for the nation," said Duterte. Ella Dionisio/DMS