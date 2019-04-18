Philippine National Police ( PNP) General Oscar Albayalde on Wednesday said they don’t have any idea on the plan of President Rodrigo Duterte to reveal who is doing black propaganda against him and his family.

“Basically I have no idea but I’m sure the President has his own sources,” Albayalde said in a TV interview.

Last Tuesday night, Duterte hit back at people doing black propaganda against his family after a video posted online alleged his youngest daughter, Veronica is involved in illegal drugs.

“That’s unfortunate, we should spare children here,” said Albayalde.

He added the video proves itself to be false by accusing the 14 year old girl.

“How could you expect that to be true?” Albayalde said.

The PNP chief reiterated his earlier statement that the release of the video is very timely and highly self-serving.

“It is scripted and anybody can post anything. Anybody can accuse anyone on the internet but we should be responsible because we have this Cyberlibel law,” he added.

A video posted by a certain “Bikoy” narrated who are the “real people” involved in the illegal drug trade.

Albayalde said he was able to watch the first episode and the PNP is slowly investigating who is behind the account. Ella Dionisio/DMS