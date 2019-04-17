Authorities on Monday rescued around 10 Chinese nationals who were allegedly victims of loan sharks who perform kidnap-for-ransom activities if debtors fail to pay them.

Joint elements from Cavite provincial police, Kawit municipal police station and Noveleta municipal police station conducted a follow-up operation around 4:45 pm at Grand Centennial, Barangay San Antonio, Noveleta.

This operation resulted in the release of 10 Chinese and arrests of five Chinese captors and one Filipino.

Police said the suspects are Lin Peng, 30; Ji We Jun, 30 ; Wang De Fong, 30, Hu Bao Hua, 29, Yang Xu, 36, and Rufino Villa Ester, 42, the body guard of the rented house.

Police Colonel William Segun, the Cavite provincial director. said this operation is in connection to Chinese national Ai Wu Yong, 27, who was found running in handcuffs along Advincula Road, Barangay San Sebastian in Kawit last Sunday evening.

Segun said victim claimed he escaped after being abducted by his captors in Pasay City Sunday morning.

Authorities were able to arrest one of his captors while the remaining Chinese suspects are at large.

Police were able to recover a pistol with defaced serial number and the vehicle which the suspects used in abducting persons who failed to pay them.

Suspects will face charges of kidnapping and serious illegal detention and violation of illegal possession of firearms. Ella Dionisio/DMS