Track laying and installation of electromechanical systems (EMS) for the Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 2 East Extension project officially started Tuesday morning.

The fifth and final phase installation of EMS will extend the existing LRT 2 systems of up to four kilometers to the east.

The project cost is P9.5 billion, funded by local sources and through an official development assistance fund (ODA) from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The extension project is expected to reduce travel time from Recto in Manila to Masinag station in Antipolo, Rizal to 40 minutes compared to three hours via bus or jeepney.

"It will connect Antipolo, Marikina and the rest of eastern Metro Manila to the center of Metro Manila through interconnections with MRT-3 in Cubao, Araneta, and interconnection with the Metro Manila subway project in Anonas station, interconnection with LRT 1 in Recto, interconnection with NSCR system in Tutuban station, and interconnection with the port of Manila North Harbor," Transport Undersecretary for Railways Timothy Batan explained.

Present in the ceremony were JICA Philippines Chief Representative Yoshido Wada, LRTA Administrator Reynaldo Berroya, and Marubeni Philippines - chosen consortium for the project - Cooperation President and CEO Naoto Tago. Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Danilo Lim.

Also present were Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chaiman Danilo Lim, DMCI managing director David Villaviray, Marikina Rep. Bayani Fernando, Antipolo City Mayor Casimiro Ynares III, Marikina City Mayor Marcelino Teodoro and other officials from the government and private sector.

Batan said in his speech the LRT Line 2 East Extension project is at 60 percent completion rate and is expected to finish by fourth quarter of 2020.

Once completed, an additional 80,000 to the current average ridership of 240,000 passengers daily will be accommodated. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS