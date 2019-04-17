Malacanang on Tuesday said it is ''deeply saddened and bothered'' by the fire that hit the famous Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

''The Notre Dame Cathedral is known as an architectural treasure, symbol of Catholicism which housed several historical artifacts, and beloved icon immortalized by French novelist Victor Hugo through one of his novels,'' said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo in a statement.

Hugo wrote The Hunchback of Norte Dame, which became a literary classic.

“Pain and sorrow were felt by the millions upon hearing the catastrophic fire of the Notre Dame place of worship,” Panelo said.

He said ''thousands have at one time or another stood either by themselves or with their families or friends in front of this historic cathedral and marvel at its architectural grandeur.''

“Their sojourn there left beautiful memories engraved in their hearts and recorded in photographs,” he said.

Panelo said the country’s thoughts and prayers are with the people of France as well as in solidarity with the rest of the world for this heartbreaking incident.

“We wish the French nation all the best as they undertake efforts to rebuild this great monument in Paris restored to its majestic sight,” he said.

Reports said the Notre Dame Cathedral caught fire on Monday and was put under control after eight hours, two of the rectangular towers were saved but one was affected by the incident.

French President Emmanuel Macron said they will rebuild the cathedral. Ella Dionisio/DMS