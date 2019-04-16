The military and police apprehended an alleged seller of government-issued ammunition in a buy-bust operation in Cavite on Monday.

Lt. Col. Ramon Zagala, spokesman of the Philippine Army, said the buy-bust operation was done by elements of of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group ( CIDG) of the Philippine National Police ( PNP) with the aid of a Philippine Army unit at the vicinity of Barangay Langkaan 2, Dasmarinas.

Zagala said government forces arrested the suspect identified as Joseph De Lima.

“The apprehension is a result of the close collaboration of the Army and the police in carrying out law enforcement operations,” he said

He noted that De Lima was apprehended for violating Republic Act 10591 or the unlawful acquisition and possession of government firearms and ammunition.

Zagala said authorities also recovered 3,000 pieces of 5.56mm rifle rounds from the suspect.

“De Lima is said to own a pistol and rifle firing range in Dasmarinas, Cavite where he is allegedly selling the ammunition to his known colleagues and customers. He also owns rifles and pistols which can be rented by his customers,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS