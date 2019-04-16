The Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Monday said they recorded 15 deaths and 13 injuries during their implementation of Oplan Ligtas summer vacation.

In a press briefing, Police General Oscar Albayalde said they monitored 23 incidents that resulted in the death of 15 persons.

“These incidents involved 12 drowning incidents, three vehicular accidents, one shooting incident, one physical injury case, and four robbery and theft incidents,” Albayalde said.

He said the PNP remained on heightened alert and they have deployed 91,201 personnel in 17 regions for route security, target hardening, and security operations in places of convergence and transportation hubs.

“We are on heightened alert. We deployed to different region based on their appreciation within their area of responsibility to increase of level up their alert status into full alert status but most probably by Wednesday, we will be going for a full alert status especially on the regions that are famous for vacation and worship,” said Albayalde.

The PNP chief said they have not yet monitored any threats but they are not taking it for granted.

“That's why we are not taking any chances here. We will be deploying more than 91,000 of our people in different places of convergence especially to those big churches or places where worshippers and churchgoers go,” he said.

Albayalde said part of their plan is to put up police assistance desks and increase police visibility in all places of convergence not only on those vital installations. Ella Dionisio/DMS