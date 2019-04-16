President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday signed the 2019 national budget after months of delay due to disagreements between both houses of Congress.

In a text message to reporters, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said Duterte signed the country's 2019 budget.

"President signed the national budget today, Monday," said Medialdea.

Medialdea said the president vetoed P95.3 billion for Department of Public Works and Highways programs and projects.

"Vetoed P95.3 billion for not part of the President's priority projects," he said.

During his speech last week, Duterte threatened to veto the entire 2019 budget if he found any irregularity.

Last month, Congress submitted to the Office of the President the proposed P3.757 trillion 2019 national budget. Ella Dionisio/DMS