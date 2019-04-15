Some parts of Metro Manila, Bulacan and Calabarzon are expected to experience water and electricity interruptions during the Holy week.

This after the Maynilad Water and Manila Electric Co. announced temporary service interruptions during the Holy Week from April 16 (Holy Tuesday) to April 20 (Black Saturday) due to maintenance.

Maynilad said some parts of Manila, Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela, Quezon City Paranaque, Pasay, Las Pinas, and Bacoor in Cavite will have interruptions due to "several water network enhancement activities" which includes facility maintenance, pipe decommissioning, pipe interconnections and valve replacements.

Separate service interruptions for conducting leak detention and leak repairs are expected.

"Some will have no water for five hours only, while others will have no water for 30 hours," Maynilad Water supply operations head Ronaldo Padua.

Affected areas on April 16 are Baritan, Concepcion, Ibaba, San Agustin, and Tañong in Malabon; Bagumbayan North and South, Daanghari, Navotas East and West, San Jose, San Roque, Sipac-Almacen, and Tangos in Navotas from 2 am to 4 pm.

On April 17 to 18, affected areas in Quezon City are Santo Domingo, Talayan, Tatalon, Aurora, Don Manuel, Doña Imelda, San Isidro, Santo Niño, and Santol from 9 pm to 9 am; Bagong Silangan, Batasan Hills, Commonwealth, and Payatas from 10 pm to 6am; Apolonio Samson, Baesa, and Balingasa from 11 pm to 3 am.

For April 18 to 19, affected areas are Barangays 10 to 13, 24 to 32, 38 to 40, 76 to 79, 145 to 179, 181 to 184,186 to 200 in Pasay City; BF Homes, Baclaran, Don Galo, La Huerta, Moonwalk, San Dionisio, San Isidro, Santo Niño, Tambo, and Vitalez in Paranaque City; CAA, Daniel Fajardo, Elias Aldana, Ilaya, Manuyo Uno and Dos, Pamplona Uno to Tres, Pulang Lupa Dos, and Talon Uno to Tres in Las Pinas City; and Alima, Aniban II to IV, Banalo, Campo Santo, Daang Bukid, Digman, Habay I, Kaingin, Ligas I and II, Mabolo I and II, Maliksi I to III, Niog I, Panapaan II to IV, Poblacion (Tabing Dagat), Sineguelasan, Talaba I to VII, and Zapote I to V in Bacoor, Cavite from 5pm to 6 am.

Meanwhile, Manuyo Uno, Pamplona Uno to Tres, Pulang Lupa Uno and Dos, and Zapote in Las Pinas City will experience water interruption from 12 noon to 1 pm.

Water interruption from 7 pm to 7 am will be experienced in Barangays 179, 182 to 185, and 201 in Pasay City; BF Homes, Don Bosco, Marcelo Green Village, Merville, Moonwalk, San Antonio, San Isidro, San Martin De Porres, and Sun Valley in Paranaque City.

Some areas in Manila such as Barangays 649 to 658, 666, and Baseco will experience interruption from 8pm to 1am while Barangays 20, 223 to 226, 234 to 276, 281 to 316, 326 to 335, and 353 to 362 will experience interruption from 8 pm to 4 am.

Areas in Valenzuela City such as Arkong Bato, Balangkas, Bisig, Isla, Mabolo, Palasan, Pariancillo Villa, Pasolo, Poblacion, Polo, Tagalag, and Wawang Pulo are expected to experienced three days interruption, April 18 to 20 from 9 pm to 7 am.

The activities were scheduled by Maynilad during Holy Week since "fewer customers are expected to be home," said Padua. It might, according to Maynilad, help cause weaker impact on their affected customers.

On the part of Meralco, interruption is due to line maintenance work, upgrading of facilities, line reconductoring, maintenance and testing works in affected areas.

On April 16 to 17, areas in Binan City, Laguna; Angono and Taytay Rizal will experience interruption between 11 pm to 4 am.

Meralco in their advisory said St. Francis Homes I and Newton Heights along San Francisco Road in Bgy. San Francisco will be affected as upgrading of facilities along San Francisco Road in Bgy. San Francisco, Biñan City, Laguna will be conducted.

Portions of Italia and Italia Ext. Sts. from Rizal Ave. in San Francisco Village to Jose Ramos St. in Bgy. Muzon, Taytay; portion of G. Borja Ave. from Rizal Ave. to and including Ciudad Grande Subd. Phases 1 & 2; Narra, Lagundi, San Miguel and Tomas Mag-atas Sts. in San Miguel Subd. in Bgy. Muzon, Taytay; and along Aurora Ave. from Quezon Ave. to and including Aurora Subd. and Sunstrip Green Village Subd. in Angono; Mercedes Homes I Subd. and Doña Aurora Subd. in Bgy. San Isidro, Angono; Upper Banner Subd. and Homeland Happy Homes Subd. in Bgy. Muzon, Taytay will be affected due to line maintenance works in Bgy. Muzon, Taytay, Rizal Province.

On April 17, areas along Agutaya St. from Epifanio Delos Santos Ave. (EDSA) to Belleza St., Makati City (Pinagkaisahan) will experience interruption from 930 am to 230 pm due to line reconductoring .

On April 18, portions of Antero Soriano Highway from Meralco ? Tanza substation to and including Villa Juanita and Deca Homes Tanza in Bgys. Amaya 2, Sahud Ulan and Halayhay, along Remulla Blvd. from Antero Soriano Highway to and including Duraville Subd., Summercrest Subd., Springville View Subd., Greenville Homes and Glowingfields Subd.; Amaya School of Home Industries and El Sorento Clubhouse in Bgy. Sahud Ulan will experience interruption betweem 2:30 am and 3am; also between 10am and 10:30 am due to maintenance works inside Meralco ? Tanza substation.

For April 19 to 20, maintenance and testing works inside Meralco ? Calumpit substation in Bulacan will be conducted, affecting portion of P. Mabini St. and Gov. Padilla Ave. from Meralco ? Malolos substation in Bgy. Santisimo Trinidad, Malolos City to Vergel De Dios St. including Doña Crispina Subd., Mary Grace Village, Sta. Monica Park Subd.; A. C. Reyes, De Castro, J. Garcia and Javier Sts.; Bgys. Agnaya, Banga 1, Poblacion, Sipat, Sta. Ines and Sto. Niño in Plaridel; Puroks 1, 2, 4 & 5, Siti Pulo; and Diamante Sts. in Bgys. Barihan and Santisima Trinidad in Malolos City; and portion of Sipat Barangay Road from Cristina Ville Subd. to and including Plaridel Airport Road; Purok 1, 2, 3, 4 & 7; Bgys. Dampol, Lumang Bayan and Sipat in Plaridel between 4 am and 5 am and then between 7 am to 8 am (Friday only).

Portion of Iba O’ Este and Palapat Roads from Bgy. Sta. Monica to and including Bgy. San Isidro in Paombong; Bgys. Hangas, Sto. Niño, San Sebastian, San Nicolas and Marulao in Hagonoy will be affected between 5 am and 7 am of Friday and then between 5 am and 8 am of Saturday.

Meanwhile portion of P. Mabini St. and Gov. Padilla Ave. from Meralco ? Malolos substation in Bgy. Santisimo Trinidad, Malolos City to Vergel De Dios St. including Doña Crispina Subd., Mary Grace Village, Sta. Monica Park Subd.; A. C. Reyes, De Castro, J. Garcia and Javier Sts.; Bgys. Agnaya, Banga 1, Poblacion, Sipat, Sta. Ines and Sto. Niño in Plaridel; Puroks 1, 2, 4 & 5, Siti Pulo; and Diamante Sts. in Bgys. Barihan and Santisima Trinidad in Malolos City; and portion of Sipat Barangay Road from Cristina Ville Subd. to and including Plaridel Airport Road; Purok 1, 2, 3, 4 & 7; Bgys. Dampol, Lumang Bayan and Sipat in Plaridel will be affected between 4 am and 5 am and then between 8 am and 9 am, Saturday.

Asia Brewery Plant in Bgy. Sala and Nestle Plant in Bgy. Niugan located in Cabuyao Laguna will experience interruption between 11 pm and 11:30 pm of April 20 and between 4:30 am and 5am of April 21 due to line maintenance works along Balibago 65XV ? Canlubang 62XEW 115kV transmission lines.

Meralco spokesperson Joe Zaldarriaga said there will be no rotating interruption but maintenance interruptions.

“Demand is usually very low during Holy week, we do not see rotating interruptions except perhaps for a few maintenance schedules,” Zaldarriaga said in a TV interview.

“The usual maintenance is usually done in selected areas,” he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS