President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday slammed media anew, claiming they are being paid to release reports which is only a form of attack to others, including the government.

Speaking in Bisaya during PDP-Laban’s campaign rally in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon, Duterte urged the public to not believe in those releasing “fake reports”.

He said there is no such thing as “investigative journalism” in the Philippines.

“Here in the Philippines there is no investigative journalism. Don’t believe the PCIJ ( Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism). It’s only money,” he said.

Duterte said he will reveal in '' a few days'' why he said it’s only about money.

“I will reveal that in a few days. Just wait for it, Don’t ever believe those,” he said citing Rappler and ABS-CBN as examples aside from Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism.

He said being paid by private institutions is the way for them to survive calling them “ACDC” or those who “attack and collect money, defend and collect money”.

“Don’t tell me that all that they do is just write or that their basic salary as writers is enough for them to live off. They accept clients to attack. ACDC. You attack to get paid. So don’t believe that they are clean,” Duterte said.

Though there are some who refuse to give in, Duterte said there are a lot of reporters and journalist especially the veteran ones who asked for money.

“Look at their vehicles, their houses. They have been asking money from clients for a long time, especially those big-time writers there. But there are others who refuse to give in. But most of them do,” he said.

He also accused the media for criticizing the government and politicians but protecting the rich and help them hide their secrets.

“You protect the rich and hide their secrets, but attack us politicians who genuinely want reform. That’s the truth. You are just being paid,” Duterte said.

This is not the first time Duterte criticized the media for releasing allegedly “fake news” and writing reports which are against him and his administration. Ella Dionisio/DMS