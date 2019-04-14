Two persons died on the spot while at least six were injured in a road accident in Taguig City on Saturday morning.

Supt. Jenny Tecson, public information officer of the Southern Police District (SPD), said based on initial report the accident happened along C6 in front of Lakeshore, Taguig City around 6:20 am.

She said the incident involved one ten-wheeler truck, two jeepneys, one motorcycle, one car and two bicycles.

Tecson said initial investigation shows the ten-wheeler truck driven by Roman Mariñas, 29, was going to Rizal Province when he lost control of his brake.

This resulted in the collision of the truck, and jeepney and other vehicles.

Tecson said the fatalities were a certain Danilo Pedrosa Jr. and Gerald Iann Hernandez, a fire officer.

She said the injured were brought by rescuers to Taguig Pateros District Hospital for treatment.

Tecson said the truck driver will be facing cases of reckless imprudence resulting to homicide and multiple physical injuries along with damage to properties. Robina Asido/DMS