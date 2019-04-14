The Philippine National Police ( PNP) urged people to go to terminals and ports as early as possible for their Holy Week vacation.

Police Colonel Bernard Banac, PNP spokesman, on Saturday advised people to schedule their travels early passenger traffic in terminals and ports is expected to be heavy during Holy Week.

"People should go early to bus terminals, airports and seaports because we expect an influx of passengers," Banac said in a a radio interview.

He reminded parents to keep their children under supervision during travels and activities, such as swimming.

"We recorded 10 incidents of drowning in different portions of the country. Let's make sure that there won't be more similar incidents and remain safe (while enjoying such activities)," he added. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS