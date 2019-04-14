まにら新聞ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
36度-26度
両替レート
1万円=P4,585
$100=P5,140

4月14日のまにら新聞から

Around 3,000 arrested for violating election gun ban: PNP

［ 92 words｜2019.4.14｜英字 ］

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Saturday said around 3,000 persons were arrested due to violation of the nationwide election gun ban

"We have arrested different individuals. there were private individuals, police personnel and even soldiers, security guards and politicians," Police Colonel Bernard Banac, PNP spokesman, said in a radio interview.

"We also nabbed people during the continuous search warrants against suspected members of private armed groups,

The Commission on Elections ( Comelec) imposed the gun ban on January 13 as the election period for the 2019 midterm polls started. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS