The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Saturday said around 3,000 persons were arrested due to violation of the nationwide election gun ban

"We have arrested different individuals. there were private individuals, police personnel and even soldiers, security guards and politicians," Police Colonel Bernard Banac, PNP spokesman, said in a radio interview.

"We also nabbed people during the continuous search warrants against suspected members of private armed groups,

The Commission on Elections ( Comelec) imposed the gun ban on January 13 as the election period for the 2019 midterm polls started. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS