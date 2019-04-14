The Philippine National Police ( PNP) has identified a total of 941 areas of security concern a month before the May midterm polls.

According to Police Colonel Bernard Banac, the PNP spokesperson, areas of concern have increased after authorities revised categories used to identify election hot spots.

"Unlike in past national elections, in 2016 for example wherein the declared areas of concern were only 9 or 11 if I'm not mistaken, this time due to changes in category (used by the police) the number of areas increased toi 941," Banac said during a radio interview Saturday morning.

Banac explained that the Commission of Elections (Comelec) widened the category which now includes history of election-related incidents as a factor to identify an area of security concern or a possible election hot spot.

"The whole Mindanao is included in the areas of grave concern or red category. Even Abra, Jones, Isabela and Lope de Vega in Northern Samar were also declared under red category. Cotabato City and Daraga, Albay are under Comelec control," he said.

He assured that the police can secure all declared areas of concern.

"We already have a template (on keeping the security in these areas). We follow a pattern in knowing what to do when there are areas of concern or hot spots," he added. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS