The Philippine National Police (PNP) assured that the country's peace and order is "under control" despite recent US State Department travel advisory listing Philippines among 35 nations with high risk of kidnappings.

Police Colonel Bernard Banac, the PNP spokesman, said on Saturday in a radio interview that authorities acknowledge the advisory due to kidnapping cases, especially in the southern portion of the country.

"We heard of and read about the report and we won't deny that there really are kidnapping incidents in parts of southern Philippines where there are terrorist groups," Banac said.

" It is normal for (US) to have their security advisory for their nationals who are in here. They are just taking caution and we can't blame them that they really want to protect their citizens," he added.

Banac clarified that police are making sure tight security is implemented the whole year and not only during the election season. He added that kidnapping cases are going down.

"Incidents of kidnapping are decreasing from 2017 until the first quarter of this year. Most of the incidents are located in southern Mindanao. If I'm not mistaken, there are already 48 recorded cases in the are, most of it are done by terrorist groups," he explained.

He cited personal conflict, business rivalry, kidnap for ransom, and other reasons for the kidnapping in portions of Mindanao. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS