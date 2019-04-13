General Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin, chief of the Defense Force of the Malaysian Armed Forces, visited the headquarters of the Armed Forces of the Philippines on Thursday.

Col. Noel Detoyato, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) public affairs chief said, Zulkifli paid a courtesy call to General Benjamin Madrigal Jr,, AFP Chief of Staff, at Balangiga Hall.

“I am truly honored to have this special opportunity to celebrate the significant contributions of General Zulkifli who has dedicated his time and effort in ensuring that the Philippines and the Malaysian armed forces maintain an enduring and more strengthened relationship,” Madrigal said.

“Our countries’ enduring friendship that spans more than six decades of bilateral relations has been instrumental in the various engagements and activities that support our mutual security interests,” he said.

Detoyato said after the visit, Madrigal hosted a dinner in honor of Zulkifli at Makati Shangri-La, Manila on Thursday night.

He said Zulkifli and his party arrived in Manila on April 10 as part of a three-day official visit.

Before he met Madrigal, Zulkifli received the 2019 Alumni Achievement Award at the Asian Institute of Management in Makati where he holds a Master’s Degree in Management.

Zulkifli was appointed as the 20th chief of Defence Forces on June 20, 2018 after serving as chief of the Malaysian Army since June 15, 2011, added Detoyato.

Detoyato said the Philippines and Malaysia have established an agreement concerning defense cooperation since 1994. Robina Asido/DMS