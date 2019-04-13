Police General Oscar Albayalde, head of the Philippine National Police (PNP), believed suspects behind the abduction of Allan Fajardo, an aide of a slain town mayor in Batangas, are professionals and not policemen.

In an interview in Laguna, Albayalde said he believed it’s a group of professionals because they looked trained and very equipped.

“And with the information that we get, the alleged involvement of Allan Fajardo (with syndicates). It’s not remote that he really has enemies from other syndicates,” he said.

Fajardo headed the anti-crime unit of Tanauan Mayor Antonio Halili, who was gunned down during a flag-raising ceremony on July 2018. Fajardo was abducted at a hotel in

Albayalde said they are open to investigation to find out if those who kidnapped Fajardo are from their organization but he clarified police vests can be bought anywhere.

“It’s ( vest) not exclusive for PNP alone or for AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) alone or maybe that’s what they really used to discredit against the PNP or even the AFP or any other law enforcement agency for that matter,” he said.

Though they have yet to find out who are behind the abduction, Albayalde is sure it is a big syndicate.

“What we are sure here is it’s a big syndicate. It can be that he might step into someone or because of business rivalry,” he said.

“We are open for investigation in cases we are being accused of. Things like that, we are open for investigation,” he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS