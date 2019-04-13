President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday skipped PDP-Laban’s campaign rally in Marawi City.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo the weather is ''not good'' for the president to fly to Marawi City.

“Not good weather for the flight to Marawi, so he cancelled it so opted to rest,” Panelo told reporters in a text message.

In a separate interview, senatorial aspirant Francis Tolentino said he doesn’t know what happened.

“I don’t know the reason because I’m with him in Bacolod but it’s kind of late. I don’t know what happened,” Tolentino told reporters after the event.

Tolentino said there is nothing to worry about as the president will attend another campaign rally in Bukidnon Saturday.

Asked about the Duterte’s health, Tolentino said there is no problem and even joked about eating a lot of roasted pork (lechon) last night.

“We have an event in Bukidnon so nothing to worry about. It’s usual. It happened twice already,” he said.

Last month, Duterte skipped two PDP-Laban campaign rallies. Ella Dionisio/DMS