Authorities are looking at politics as a possible motive in the killing of a retired police officer running for election in Legazpi City last Wednesday.

Police Colonel Bernard Banac, spokesman of the Philippine National Police, in a press briefing Thursday said the Legazpi City police are investigating the death of former Camarines Sur police chief Colonel Ramiro Bautista, a candidate for city councilor.

“They are looking into politics as motive or an act of the communist rebels, New People’s Army,” said Banac.

He said there are still no persons of interest.

“Before the incident, he did not receive any threat to his life,” he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS