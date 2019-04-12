Three government troops were killed in an ambush in Basilan on Wednesday.

Col. Gerry Besana, spokesman of the Armed Forces of the Philippine (AFP) Western Mindanao Command (Wesmincom), said Thursday a soldier and two members of the Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit (Cafgu) were attacked by undetermined number of the Abu Sayyaf while traversing Sitio Talisay, Upper Benembengan, Sumisip around 8:45am.

Besana said the government troops were on two motorcycles from Talisay Detachment when they were attacked.

"Casualty on the enemy side is yet to be determined," he added.

Besana said the Joint Task Force (JTF) Basilan conducted hot pursuit against the attackers.

He also note that according to Lieutenant General Arnel Dela Vega, commander of the Western Mindanao Command "the recent attack is a clear manifestation that the Abu Sayyaf Group is incapable of engaging combat troops who are conducting intensified operations in the area."

"They (Abu Sayyaf) are resorting to diversionary tactics to disrupt the peaceful situation in the province,” Dela Vega said.

“We would like to express our deepest sympathy to the bereaved family of our valiant troops. Rest assured that they will be provided with all sorts of assistance,” Robina Asido/DMS