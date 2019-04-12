Malacanang on Thursday said the more critics try to ''malign'' President Rodrigo Duterte, the higher his rating will be.

In the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey, it showed 79 percent of Filipinos are satisfied with the performance of Duterte with a six percentage point increase in his net satisfaction rating from +60 in December 2018 to +66 in March 2019.

“The message of the survey is crystal clear. The more the critics and detractors malign PRRD ( President Rodrigo Roa Duterte), the higher the rating he gets,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

“These political adversaries are being swallowed by their own hubris. Survey after survey, they are being repudiated. They appear to be ensconced if not entangled in their own web of lies that they cannot unshackle themselves from it,” he added.

Panelo said ''critics, detractors and the political opposition have been deaf to the voice of a great majority of our people and blind to the sweeping changes in the political and social landscape effected by this unorthodox, maverick and daredevil leader who is fiercely devoted to - and protective of - the interest of the greater masses of our people.''

He advised them to start contributing to the country’s progress and join the majority in supporting the administration’s program designed to serve and protect the nation and its citizenry rather than continuing their hate campaign against Duterte.

“President Duterte is racing against time to fulfill his campaign promise of slaying the dragon of illegal drugs, criminality, corruption and rebellion, as well as providing the people with a comfortable life under a reign of peace during his term,” said Panelo.

He said no “negative force” will detract Duterte from his goal of liberating the people from the causes that enslave them and stunt the growth of the country.

Based on the latest SWS survey, Duterte’s net satisfaction rating stayed ''excellent'' in Mindanao, at a new high +88 in March 2019, up by 15 percentage points from +73 last December 2018.

It remained at ''very good'' in the Metro Manila, Balanced Luzon and Visayas, at +61, +56, and +69, respectively, SWS said.

“Our people from all across geographic areas see his sincerity in realizing his sacred vow to the electorate and witness the tangible results of his people-centered decisions and decisive actions that foster genuine and positive change,” said Panelo.

“Destiny has placed this President at the helm of this troubled land, so it is his destiny to remove it from its distress and lead it to a state of peace and progress,” he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS