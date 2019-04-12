President Rodrigo Duterte spoke for the second time behind a bulletproof glass during PDP-Laban’s campaign rally in Bacolod City on Thursday.

“The reason why PSG (Presidential Security Group) placed that is because someone may target me from afar,” Duterte said.

Reiterating that the Philippines is now a “narcotics country”, Duterte said someone wants to get rid of him.

“If it’s really my time to die, I will die. With or without that mirror in front,” he said.

“If I die from assassination, I’ll be happy. I’m tired, I just want to go,” said Duterte.

In a campaign rally in Malabon City last week, he said the PSG placed a bulletproof glass for his security.

In a statement on Wednesday, Presidential Security Group commander Brig. Gen. Jose Eriel Niembra said it is their mandate to protect the president, "with or without outstanding threat."

He said it is but "imperative" for PSG to implement the highest security protocol. Ella Dionisio/DMS