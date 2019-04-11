A former Camarines Sur police chief and a candidate for councilor in Legazpi City was shot dead Wednesday afternoon.

Major Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol Region police spokesperson, said retired Colonel Ramiro Bautista was killed in Barangay Cagbacong, Legazpi City at around 3:20 pm.

Police said Bautista was walking to meet someone in the area when a witness heard five gunshots.

The witness, whom the police did not identify, also told investigators that two unidentified male persons approached him and told him to leave the place. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS