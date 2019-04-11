A Malaysian kidnap victim rescued by the military forces in Sulu last week died in a hospital in Zamboanga City on Tuesday.

Col. Gerry Besana, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command (Wesmincom) spokesman, said Jari Bin Abdullah passed away at West Metro Medical Center in Zamboanga City at 1:17pm on April 9.

"Abdullah’s death, caused by gunshot wounds inflicted by his captors during the rescue operation, was witnessed by his family, the Malaysian Consul General, and officials of the International Monitoring Team," he said.

"Abdullah’s family executed a waiver consenting the removal of his life support," he added.

Besana said Abdullah was rescued by the Philippine Marine Ready Force Sulu that engaged Abu Sayyaf militants under Najir Arik in Simusa Island on April 4.

Lieutenant General Arnel Dela Vega, Western Mindanao Command chief, expressed sympathy to the families and friends of the victim.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the families of Abdullah. Our troops are exhausting all efforts to defeat the Abu Sayyaf and bring justice to the victims of terror,” he said.

Besana also said that an Indonesian kidnap victim identified as Heri Ardiansyah was formally received by Indonesian DAFA Colonel Sigit Himawan Sutanto around 12:15pm of the same day.

While the cadaver of another Indonesian kidnap victim identified as certain Hariadin was brought to Manila at 8pm of April 8.

Besana said Ardiansyah and Hariadin were rescued by the government troops while pursuing Abu Sayyaf militants under Arik in the sea waters off Simusa Island on April 5.

Hariadin reportedly died due to drowning during the pursuit operation. Robina Asido/DMS