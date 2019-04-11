President Rodrigo Duterte is set to sign the proposed P3.757-trillion budget for this year early next week.

In a statement on Wednesday, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that the ceremonial signing of the General Appropriations Act 2019 has already been calendared on April 15, Monday, in Malacanang.

"This year's National Budget - our third under the Duterte Administration - is a continuation of our narrative of genuine change and meaningful progress through, among others, our intensified infrastructure development programs, expanded polices on human development programs and poverty reduction, as well as strategies in advancing the peace and order situation of our country," he said.

Panelo, also chief presidential legal counsel, said the Palace thanks the men and women in the Senate and the House of Representatives for supporting the administration's endeavors in pursuing a path towards Duterte's vision of a prosperous and high-income economy under a secure and peaceful nation where all Filipinos can experience a dignified and comfortable life.

The signing of the budget would take place after months of delay due to the exchanges of allegations of "insertions" or pork barrel of both the Senate and the House of Representatives on the proposed measure.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles earlier said that the proposed budget would be signed into law before the Holy Week so that it would not lapse into law.

He has added that as a practice, the President vetoes certain provisions of the General Appropriations Bill.

Some senators have been urging Duterte to veto the P75-billion worth of alleged pork barrel, which the House allegedly inserted in the proposed budget. Celerina Monte/DMS